Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $45.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 733.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.