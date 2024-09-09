Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.57.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.71. The company had a trading volume of 106,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,437. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average is $201.79.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

