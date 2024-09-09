Verge Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Verge has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $59.64 million and $2.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,654.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00563607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00107052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00301363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00032135 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00035918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00081037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

