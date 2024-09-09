Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VRNT opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

