Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 0.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 664,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.