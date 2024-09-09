VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned 0.44% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.1418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

