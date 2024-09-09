Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $54.13

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.13, but opened at $56.29. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 335,267 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.