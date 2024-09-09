Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.33

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 539159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 3,073.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 61,649 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Viper Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 80,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

