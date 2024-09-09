Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $279.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.11. The company has a market capitalization of $509.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

