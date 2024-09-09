Vista Finance LLC Acquires 77,149 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

