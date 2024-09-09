Vista Finance LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,988 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for 1.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDN stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

