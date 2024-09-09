Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) Insider Robert Iervasi Acquires 179,200 Shares

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Iervasi purchased 179,200 shares of Vitura Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,052.80 ($10,240.00).

Vitura Health Limited engages in the sale and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and Asia. The company operates CanView, an online platform that delivers prescribing, dispensing, and medication management solutions for medicinal cannabis; CDA Clinics, which provides medicinal cannabis consultations and prescription services; and Cannadoc, a medicinal cannabis clinic that offers telehealth consultations.

