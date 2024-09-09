Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $31.93 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,231,780 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

