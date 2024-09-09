Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.91. 168,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,380,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several brokerages have commented on WRBY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,607,212 shares of company stock valued at $87,908,573. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 37.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

