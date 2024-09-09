Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

