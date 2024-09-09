Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Up 11.1%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 74,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 96,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

