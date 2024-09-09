Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Sells $639,397.80 in Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.0 %

WFRD traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,762,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $51,287,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5,525.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 353,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 288,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

