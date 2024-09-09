Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $537.00 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.