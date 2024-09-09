Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 210.1% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $332.65 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

