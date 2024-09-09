Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

