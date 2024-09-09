Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

