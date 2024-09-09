Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX opened at $118.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

