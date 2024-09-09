Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,663 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPD opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

