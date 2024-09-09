Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 12,190 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 301,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,933,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $231.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

