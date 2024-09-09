Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,767 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.29 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.