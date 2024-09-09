Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.30 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

