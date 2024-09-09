Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $43,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 351,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

