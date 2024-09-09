Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.97

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.97 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 650730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

