WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Andrew Pardey Purchases 2,210,445 Shares

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pardey acquired 2,210,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$243,148.95 ($165,407.45).

WIA Gold Price Performance

WIA Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WIA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.