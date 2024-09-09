WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Critical Survey

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WISeKey International and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.31%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.99%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 5.53% 33.18% 6.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares WISeKey International and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.48 -$15.36 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.18 $66.25 million $2.19 21.31

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Volatility & Risk

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

