Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GM. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,402 shares of company stock valued at $16,506,439 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.