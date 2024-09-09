World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $816,806.86

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $115.38 million and $816,806.86 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.