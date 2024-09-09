Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $1,726.13 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,459,856 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,459,331.9473525. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34388458 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,485.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.