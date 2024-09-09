X Square Capital LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $5,247,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of RH by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $4,637,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RH opened at $248.09 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $372.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.51 and its 200-day moving average is $266.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.