X Square Capital LLC Purchases 109,340 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. comprises approximately 3.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First BanCorp. worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,095,000 after acquiring an additional 65,021 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $492,950.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

