X Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

TPL stock opened at $798.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $809.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.04.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

