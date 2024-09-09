X Square Capital LLC Sells 46,573 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,573 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Popular by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,924,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 249.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $105.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.