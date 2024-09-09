Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.