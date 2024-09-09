XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $13.60 million and $6.44 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

