XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

XPEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

XPeng Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPEV stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $5,923,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

