XRP (XRP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $843.61 Million

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $30.47 billion and $843.61 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About XRP

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,271,820 coins and its circulating supply is 56,329,375,591 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

