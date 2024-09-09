Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on YMAB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.81. 70,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,470. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

