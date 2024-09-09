Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Z opened at $53.32 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,983,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

