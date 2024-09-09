Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 167,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

