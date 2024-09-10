1,112 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

SHW stock opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

