149,805 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,643,000. Tesla accounts for 3.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.38. 10,791,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,857,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

