305,405 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Bilibili Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BILI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 182,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,758,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.