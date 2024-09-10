3,131 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 397,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 143,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

UBER stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

