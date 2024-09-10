360,738 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS remained flat at $20.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 314,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

