4,700 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $357.61 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

